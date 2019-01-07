Scott Thompson: Family Day to bring another holiday fix, without decorations

What did you do over the weekend?

Raise your hand if you took down Christmas decorations. Now raise the other hand if you have completed the task.

I dragged out the real tree this weekend, followed by a trail of needles.

The tacky tree is down, along with the kids’ decorations from primary school and Elvis singing carols perched on it.

When you have a natural tree, nature often determines when the tree comes down — literally.

This was the case for us when we bolted to cottage country for the week and left it unwatered.

Which may explain why my wife’s Martha Stewart tree is still up, along with its goofy giant white butterfly.

An added feature this weekend was the mild weather, which presented a great opportunity to take the outside lights indoors.

The weather meant you didn’t need a crowbar to pull stuff out of the ground, either — and there’s nothing worse than having illuminated candy canes along your driveway until spring.

The great news is we don’t have to wait long for another holiday, because February brings Family Day.

The even better news? It doesn’t come with decorations.

