Scott Thompson: Above all, be happy and know your own peace this New Year

It’s that time of year when we reflect back on the one that was and rejuvenate our ambitions to focus on the year ahead.

Although the last 12 months have come with their share of challenges, we are blessed to live in a place of such opportunity and prosperity.

After each day when we digest the world around us — the Trudeaus, the Trumps, the climate change, the guns, the terror, the debt and the divisiveness — there is only one thing that truly matters, and that is what happens within the four walls you call home.

Despite what you and I talk about here each day, whether it’s world politics or the latest fad, in the end the peace you need is in your home.

The people you surround yourself with, your family and friends and your own life are more important than any world crisis we’ll discuss here.

Whatever your plans are for 2019, open your heart to a passion for all of life and everything it can bring to you.

Promise to find the good in everything the average life delivers and unite, don’t divide.

It is easy to be angry; it’s work to be happy.

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and all the best for 2019.

Thanks for listening! We’ll talk next year.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.​​​​