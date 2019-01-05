Police presence in Elmwood results in arrest, charges connected to homicide investigation

A two-hour police investigation in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighborhood on Friday evening resulted in an arrest in connection with the New Year’s Day death of Adam Travis Martin.

Storm Alexander Moar, 22, of Winnipeg has been charged with second-degree murder as well as three firearm-related offences.

For over an hour on Friday afternoon, residents in the 500 block of Kent Road were escorted out of their homes as officers sought to bring Moar into custody, police said.

Officers deployed an armoured vehicle to the scene as they attempted to make the arrest. Police believe Moar was under the influence of meth at the time.

“We’ll use every resource we can to ensure that not only can we safely extract this person, but that we can safely ensure the safety of the public in the area too.” says Cst. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police.

A shooting on Nairn Avenue claimed the life of Martin on New Year’s Day. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

On Jan. 3, 18-year-old Winnipeg man Samueal Zanen Moneyas was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the same homicide investigation.

Both Moar and Moneyas are currently in custody.

