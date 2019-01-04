Police investigating deaths of two people in Opaskwayak Cree Nation

RCMP are investigating the deaths of two people in Opaskwayak Cree Nation.

Police said two bodies were found at a home in the northern Manitoba community early Friday morning.

A man, 27, and a woman, 25, were found dead. RCMP say both victims were from OCN.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is helping with the investigation, along with officers from The Pas and OCN.

Police said they aren’t looking for suspects at this time.

