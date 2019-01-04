RCMP pull over vehicle in Langley after multi-city pursuit
Police from multiple B.C. jurisdictions were involved in a pursuit on Highway 1 late Thursday night.
Officers pulled over a white sedan around 10 p.m. near 232 Street in Langley, B.C.
READ MORE: Several injured, dog killed after multiple hit-and-runs in Langley, Abbotsford
An RCMP spokesperson confirmed a pursuit did occur — possibly originating in Chilliwack — but could not provide any more details.
Reports suggest a spike belt was used to stop the vehicle, and officers from the Abbotsford Police Department were also involved.
READ MORE: 17 charges laid in Langley hit-and-run rampage that injured 7, killed dog
The incident backed up traffic for hours, finally clearing early Friday morning.
RCMP are expected to release further details on Friday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.