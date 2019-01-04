Crime
January 4, 2019 12:08 pm

RCMP pull over vehicle in Langley after multi-city pursuit

By Online News Producer  Global News

Officers from multiple jurisdictions pulled over a white sedan around 232 Street in Langley, B.C.

Police from multiple B.C. jurisdictions were involved in a pursuit on Highway 1 late Thursday night.

Officers pulled over a white sedan around 10 p.m. near 232 Street in Langley, B.C.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed a pursuit did occur — possibly originating in Chilliwack — but could not provide any more details.

Reports suggest a spike belt was used to stop the vehicle, and officers from the Abbotsford Police Department were also involved.

The incident backed up traffic for hours, finally clearing early Friday morning.

RCMP are expected to release further details on Friday.

