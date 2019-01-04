Canadian arrested for trespassing after trying to deliver Crown Royal to Donald Trump

A Canadian man trying to bring two bottles of whisky to U.S. President Donald Trump was arrested outside the White House in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday morning for entering a restricted area.

A court filing obtained by Global News shows the man, identified as Yianny Georgopoulos, said he was trying to bring the president two bottles of Crown Royal whisky and wanted Trump’s help finding a wife.

Information on Georgopoulos’ age and hometown weren’t released.

The man was arrested for “unlawful entry” when he moved a sign and entered a restricted area at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday.

A Secret Service officer stationed at the White House said he told Georgopoulos to leave the area, which is when Georgopoulos told the officer he had two bottles of whisky to deliver.

According to the court filings, Georgopoulos later told police he saw the signs, which said No Trespassing Authorized Personnel Only and Restricted Area Do Not Enter, but ignored them.

On Thursday, U.S. attorney Jolie Zimmerman requested a delay in proceeding so Georgopoulos could undergo a mental health evaluation.

Zimmerman said that at an initial court appearance, Georgopoulos “made several spontaneous statements and did not seem able to follow his attorney’s or the Court’s instructions. “

Georgopoulos is expected to be back in court after the evaluation on Jan. 8.

“Without understanding the defendant’s mental health, it is impossible to determine whether the defendant intends any actual harm to the President of the United States or any other [U.S. Secret Service] protectee,” the delay request reads.

Crown Royal whisky is distilled in Gimli, Man., and is a Canadian favourite.

But it probably isn’t the best present for Trump, who has said he doesn’t drink alcohol at all.