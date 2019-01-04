Saskatoon Co-op employees voting on new contract

Striking Saskatoon Co-op employees are voting on a new contract.

Roughly 900 members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) local 1400 walked off the job Nov. 1.

At issue for the union was the company’s desire to introduce a second-tier wage scale for new employees.

Saskatoon Co-op said the offer employees are voting on Friday includes a revised second-tier wage scale.

“We re-opened discussions and were able to arrive at an offer that we feel is good for Saskatoon Co-op and good for our employees,” Saskatoon Co-op CEO Grant Wicks said in a statement.

“Their union and our Co-op have had honest, productive discussions to arrive at this offer. Having it go to a vote is definitely a step forward.”

Details of the new offer have not been released and UFCW has not commented on the upcoming vote.

Saskatoon Co-op was in court on Thursday as a group wanting a new board of directors made their case before a judge.

Over 300 Saskatoon Co-op members signed a petition asking the company to hold a special meeting to allow a vote to remove the current board of directors and fill any vacancies.

The Saskatoon Co-op board decided at the end of November not to hold the special meeting.

The judge reserved his decision in the matter.

