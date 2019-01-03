1 dead after head-on collision on Hwy. 9 just west of Newmarket

Ontario Provincial Police say a person is dead after a head-on collision just west of Newmarket Thursday night.

Police said officers responded a collision between two vehicles on Highway 9, between the 11th and 12th concession at 6:15 p.m.

Const. Tracey Lacarte said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to hospital, one in Newmarket, the other in Toronto.

It is not clear what led up to the incident or which vehicle victims were travelling in.

The area has been closed for the investigation.

