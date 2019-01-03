New Brunswick RCMP looking for owner of bracelet left at site of alleged theft

The RCMP are attempting to find the owner of a charm bracelet after they found the piece of jewelry at the site an alleged theft.

Police say that on Jan. 2 at approximately 8:00 a.m., members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle parked on chemin Couturier in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, N.B.

A number of construction tools, including a saw, drills, a sander, and toolboxes were stolen from the vehicle, which police believe to have occurred between 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 1 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 2.

The Mounties say the metal chain-link bracelet belongs to a suspect allegedly involved in the incident.

If anyone recognizes the bracelet they’re being asked to contact the RCMP at 506-473-3137 or to call Crime Stoppers.