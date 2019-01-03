Crime
New Brunswick RCMP looking for owner of bracelet left at site of alleged theft

New Brunswick RCMP say this bracelet was left at the scene of an alleged theft on January 2.

The RCMP are attempting to find the owner of a charm bracelet after they found the piece of jewelry at the site an alleged theft.

Police say that on Jan. 2 at approximately 8:00 a.m., members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle parked on chemin Couturier in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, N.B.

A number of construction tools, including a saw, drills, a sander, and toolboxes were stolen from the vehicle, which police believe to have occurred between 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 1 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 2.

The Mounties say the metal chain-link bracelet belongs to a suspect allegedly involved in the incident.

If anyone recognizes the bracelet they’re being asked to contact the RCMP at 506-473-3137 or to call Crime Stoppers.

 

