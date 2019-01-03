5 things to do this weekend for Friday, January 4, 2019

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

1 – Sea of Lights at the Vancouver Aquarium

On Going until January 6

Vancouver Aquarium

Vanaqua.org

2 – How to Winter Run

January 6 9AM-11AM

Hollyburn Mountain, West Vancouver

Eventbrite.ca

3 – Surrey International Lantern Festival

On Going until February 10

Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheatre Park

Artoflights.org

4- Beauty and the Beast

On Going until January 6

Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, Vancouver

Artsclub.com

5- Calling all Gamers!

On Going until January 7

Science World, Vancouver

Scienceworld.ca