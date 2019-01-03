5 things to do this weekend for Friday, January 4, 2019

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
1 – Sea of Lights at the Vancouver Aquarium
On Going until January 6
Vancouver Aquarium
Vanaqua.org
2 – How to Winter Run
January 6 9AM-11AM
Hollyburn Mountain, West Vancouver
Eventbrite.ca
3 – Surrey International Lantern Festival
On Going until February 10
Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheatre Park
Artoflights.org
4- Beauty and the Beast
On Going until January 6
Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, Vancouver
Artsclub.com
5- Calling all Gamers!
On Going until January 7
Science World, Vancouver
Scienceworld.ca
