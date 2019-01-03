5 Things To Do

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, January 3, 2019

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province.

1- Snowshoeing
On-going
Ski Hills and Regional Parks near you!

2 – Visit the Museum
Open Daily
UBC Museum of Anthropology
Moa.ubc.ca

3- Vancity Comedy Extravaganza
January 4 7PM
Vogue Theatre, Vancouver
Voguetheatre.com

4 – New West Farmers Market
First and Third Saturday Each Month
Belmont Street, Uptown New Westminster
Newwestfarmers.ca

5– Van Dusen Festival of Lights
On Going until January 6
Van Dusen Gardens, Vancouver
Vancouver.ca

