5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, January 3, 2019

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
1- Snowshoeing
On-going
Ski Hills and Regional Parks near you!
2 – Visit the Museum
Open Daily
UBC Museum of Anthropology
Moa.ubc.ca
3- Vancity Comedy Extravaganza
January 4 7PM
Vogue Theatre, Vancouver
Voguetheatre.com
4 – New West Farmers Market
First and Third Saturday Each Month
Belmont Street, Uptown New Westminster
Newwestfarmers.ca
5– Van Dusen Festival of Lights
On Going until January 6
Van Dusen Gardens, Vancouver
Vancouver.ca
