Popular blood pressure drug recalled in the U.S. for cancer-causing impurity

A U.S. unit of Indian generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd will recall 80 lots of medicines containing blood pressure drug valsartan that were found to have a probable cancer-causing impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The impurity N-Nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) was detected in quantities above the acceptable limit in certain tablets containing valsartan, the FDA said.

READ MORE: High blood pressure is a ‘silent killer’ — but many still don’t know the risks

The announcement comes a month after Mylan NV said it will recall all lots of its blood pressure medicines containing valsartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker, after global health authorities clamped down on the drug.