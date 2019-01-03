Health
January 3, 2019 3:02 pm

Popular blood pressure drug recalled in the U.S. for cancer-causing impurity

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: High blood pressure can lead to stroke and other heart diseases.

A A

A U.S. unit of Indian generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd will recall 80 lots of medicines containing blood pressure drug valsartan that were found to have a probable cancer-causing impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Story continues below

The impurity N-Nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) was detected in quantities above the acceptable limit in certain tablets containing valsartan, the FDA said.

READ MORE: High blood pressure is a ‘silent killer’ — but many still don’t know the risks

The announcement comes a month after Mylan NV said it will recall all lots of its blood pressure medicines containing valsartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker, after global health authorities clamped down on the drug.

No drugs in Canadian market are affected by the Aurobindo Pharma recall, a Health Canada spokesperson told Global News.

WATCH BELOW: Several blood pressure medications recalled in 2018

The FDA said it will continue to investigate and test all angiotensin II receptor blockers for the presence of NDEA and another probable carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine.

In October last year, the FDA halted imports of drug ingredients or medicines containing ingredients produced at a factory of a Chinese bulk manufacturer of valsartan, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals.

© 2019 Reuters

Report an error
Aurobindo Pharma
Blood Pressure
Blood Pressure Medication
Cancer
Carcinogen
FDA
Hypertension
Mylan
valsartan
Valsartan Recall
Zheijian Huahai Pharmaceuticals

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.