January 3, 2019 2:54 pm

Beware of thin ice on Rose Valley Reservoir

By Online Journalist  Global News

The City of West Kelowna has issued a cautionary note that ice on the Rose Valley Reservoir may be thinner than normal due to water aeration.

The City of West Kelowna is warning hiking and fishing enthusiasts to be aware of thin ice on the Rose Valley Reservoir.

On Thursday, the city said in its ongoing efforts to improve water quality, it will be operating its aerator through winter. According to the city, the aerator introduces oxygen into the reservoir to encourage water circulation, which limits conditions that can contribute to algae growth and water quality issues in the Lakeview Water System.

As a result of aeration, the city anticipates that ice cover may be thinner than typical, particularly at the south end of the reservoir, where the dam is located.

The city says caution signs have been posted at the reservoir to advise visitors to beware of thin ice.

