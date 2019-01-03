Canada
January 3, 2019 1:50 pm

Power outage in Hamilton blamed on underground distribution problem

By Reporter  Global News
Alectra Utilities Corporation
An underground distribution problem is being blamed for a power outage in Hamilton that is affecting about 150 homes and businesses in the Hunter Street West area.

Alectra Utilities crews have been dispatched to make repairs and hope to have the power back on by 10 p.m. Thursday.

