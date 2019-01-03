Power outage in Hamilton blamed on underground distribution problem

An underground distribution problem is being blamed for a power outage in Hamilton that is affecting about 150 homes and businesses in the Hunter Street West area.
READ MORE: Hamilton police respond to reports of gunshots on Barton St. East
Alectra Utilities crews have been dispatched to make repairs and hope to have the power back on by 10 p.m. Thursday.
READ MORE: Hamilton police release suspect description in attempted dognapping incident
To check current outages, please click here.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.