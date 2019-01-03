Power outage in Hamilton blamed on underground distribution problem

An underground distribution problem is being blamed for a power outage in Hamilton that is affecting about 150 homes and businesses in the Hunter Street West area.

Alectra Utilities crews have been dispatched to make repairs and hope to have the power back on by 10 p.m. Thursday.

UPDATE #outage #HamOnt affecting 149 homes and businesses – in the 205 Hunter Street West area. Crews continue working to restore power. NEW ETR 10:00pm. Thank you for your continued patience. #pwrout ^pa — Alectra (@alectranews) January 3, 2019