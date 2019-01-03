London police charge 2 following largest fentanyl seizure in force’s history

Two people are facing charges following the largest fentanyl seizure London police have ever made.

On Wednesday at around 8 p.m., officers with the Guns and Drugs section observed suspicious activity by a man in a rental vehicle in the area of Oxford Street East and Adelaide Street. Police believed the activity to be a drug transaction.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested without incident. According to investigators, a quantity of drugs and cash was found during a search of the vehicle.

As a result of the arrest and seizure, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Castlegrove Boulevard.

During the search, police say, officers seized 739 grams of fentanyl (valued at $295,600), 36.5 grams of cocaine (valued at $3,650), around $13,000 in cash, digital scales and two naloxone kits.

Following the investigation, a 30-year-old London woman and a 43-year-old London man have been jointly charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both of the accused are expected to appear in London court on Thursday in relation to the charges.