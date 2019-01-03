Hospice Peterborough care centre to receive $534K funding boost from province

The province has announced an additional $534,000 for Hospice Peterborough’s new care centre.

On Thursday morning, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Site visited the construction site at London Street to announce the funding from the Ministry of Health.

Smith said the funds will help purchase furniture, fittings and equipment.

Once completed, the 14,600-square-foot facility will feature six program rooms and 10 private bedrooms. Hospice Peterborough will also provide 25 community programs and services to clients and families living with life-threatening illness and grief.

“Everyone should have access to dignified end-of-life care that respects the wishes of the patient and their loved ones,” he stated. “That’s why I am proud our government is committed to improving access to comfortable, end-of-life care in communities across the province, especially here in our riding of Peterborough-Kawartha.”

The $8.5M project initially aimed to renovate the former historic Langton House, but numerous construction challenges forced Hospice Peterborough to scrap the project. Officials chose instead to raze the building and build a new facility.

Hospice Peterborough will also receive $1.5 million in one-time Hospice Implementation Funding, which is currently being finalized with the Central East Local Health Integration Network. The building is expected to open in March.

“Hospice Peterborough has continued to move forward with the project to build a Hospice Care Centre during the government’s financial review process,” stated Hospice Peterborough executive director Linda Sunderland.

“We have been steadfast in our commitment to our generous community and our mission to provide the best palliative care possible. We are thrilled with this funding confirmation and are excited to announce that we will open our care centre doors in March.”