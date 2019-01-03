Hamilton Police arrest wanted woman

A cyclist stopped by Hamilton Police has led to the arrest of a wanted woman.
READ MORE: Hamilton Cab passenger charged with pointing gun at man in passing car: police
While conducting proactive patrol in the east end around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police spotted a cyclist fail to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Beach Road and Avondale Street .
Police say the cyclist gave officers a false name and was arrested as she attempted to flee the scene.
An investigation revealed the woman was wanted on several outstanding warrants dating back to 2017.
READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating, person in custody after train collides with car
A 42-year-old woman is now facing several charges including possession of stolen property and failing to comply with probation.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.