Hamilton Police arrest wanted woman

A cyclist stopped by Hamilton Police has led to the arrest of a wanted woman.

While conducting proactive patrol in the east end around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police spotted a cyclist fail to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Beach Road and Avondale Street .

Police say the cyclist gave officers a false name and was arrested as she attempted to flee the scene.

An investigation revealed the woman was wanted on several outstanding warrants dating back to 2017.

A 42-year-old woman is now facing several charges including possession of stolen property and failing to comply with probation.

