Unidentified human remains found in aftermath of Powerview fire

Unidentified human remains were found at the site of an early Wednesday fire in the community of Powerview-Pine Falls.

Powerview RCMP said Thursday that the fire occurred at an old office building near Pine Street, and the remains were found after the blaze was extinguished.

No other injuries were reported.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

