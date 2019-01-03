Pavel Gogolev fractures ankle as Guelph Storm lose in Owen Sound

There was some salt on the wound as the Guelph Storm not only lost 3-2 in Owen Sound on Wednesday night, but it also appears the team has lost forward Pavel Gogolev to a broken ankle.

The 18-year-old Russian had be stretchered off the ice after sliding into the boards in the first period.

Gogolev has been one of the Storm’s best players since being acquired from Peterborough for Ryan Merkley, with eight points in five games with Guelph.

The Storm’s roster is already shorthanded with Jack Hanley and Cam Hillis out with injuries, and Dmitri Samorukov representing Russia at the World Juniors.

With 2 possible season ending injuries & Hillis out until sometime in Feb. the roster is now down to 17, 16 in fact til Samorukov gets back from the world juniors, not counting APs — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) January 3, 2019

Overage forward Dom Commisso was forced to play on defence in the loss to the Attack.

Kevin Hancock scored all three goals for Owen Sound, while Isaac Ratcliffe and Alexei Toropchenko buried for the Storm.

Nico Daws made 36 saves in the loss.

The Storm currently sits at fourth place in the OHL’s western conference with 45 points — three back of the Saginaw Spirit.

Guelph will host Windsor on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre. Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.