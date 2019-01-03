Hamilton police respond to reports of gunshots on Barton St. East

Hamilton police are appealing to the public for information after responding to reports of shots fired Wednesday night.

READ MORE: SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Hamilton

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at an apartment building on Barton St. East and Avondale Street.

.@HamiltonPolice investigating a shooting inside a residence on Avondale Street/ Barton. No injuries reported. @HPSCanine searching in the area #Hamont pic.twitter.com/ufWpIYEZcu — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) January 3, 2019

Police say they discovered a single hole in the front door of one of the units.

READ MORE: Shots fired into parked vehicle in Hamilton

By the time police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. No injuries have been reported.

HPS appeals to witnesses to come forward with info on shooting incident from last night in the east end of #HamOnt. No one was injured. Pls contact police @ 905-546-2920 with info. https://t.co/v8ZMUyOMhY pic.twitter.com/LmBI5JcvHp — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 3, 2019