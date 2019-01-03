Hamilton police respond to reports of gunshots on Barton St. East

Hamilton police are appealing to the public for information after responding to reports of shots fired Wednesday night.
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at an apartment building on Barton St. East and Avondale Street.
Police say they discovered a single hole in the front door of one of the units.
By the time police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. No injuries have been reported.
