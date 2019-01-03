Traffic
January 3, 2019 8:10 am

Vehicle crashes into Brampton bus shelter, strikes pedestrian: Peel police

By Editorial Assistant  Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at a bus shelter in Brampton early Thursday morning.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News that emergency services were called to the scene at Kenview Blvd. and Parkshore Dr. just after 7:10 a.m.

READ MORE: Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run, Toronto police say

Paramedics say the pedestrian, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, was struck after the vehicle crashed through the bus shelter. He was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Peel police have urged motorists to avoid the area as their investigation continues.

WATCH: Debris strewn across South Kingsway after driver smashes into bus shelter, phone pole (October, 2018)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Bus Shelter
Crash
kenview
Kenview Boulevard
Parkshore
Parkshore Drive
Pedestrian
Peel Paramedics
peel police
Serious Injuries
Struck

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.