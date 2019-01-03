Vehicle crashes into Brampton bus shelter, strikes pedestrian: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at a bus shelter in Brampton early Thursday morning.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News that emergency services were called to the scene at Kenview Blvd. and Parkshore Dr. just after 7:10 a.m.

Paramedics say the pedestrian, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, was struck after the vehicle crashed through the bus shelter. He was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

#PRPMVC KENVIEW BV / FINCH AV Vehicle into bus shelter and struck victim. Emergency services on scene. Please avoid area as traffic will be moving slowly in area. PR190002611 Call received at 7:23 a.m. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) January 3, 2019

Officers say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Peel police have urged motorists to avoid the area as their investigation continues.

