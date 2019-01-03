World
January 3, 2019 7:46 am
Updated: January 3, 2019 7:48 am

Former teen sailor’s boat found 8 years after failed round-the-world attempt

By Staff The Associated Press

his Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, photo supplied by South Australia Police shows the upturned sloop Wild Eyes that was found drifting off the Australian coast on Dec. 31, 2018.

South Australia Police via AP
Californian solo sailor Abby Sunderland says her “heart skipped a beat” with news that the yacht she abandoned in the remote Indian Ocean in 2010 during an ill-fated round-the-world attempt has been found off the Australian coast.

South Australia Police confirmed Wednesday that a barnacle-encrusted, upturned hull found drifting south of Kangaroo Island on Monday was Sunderland’s sloop Wild Eyes.

This Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, photo supplied by South Australia Police shows the upturned sloop Wild Eyes that was found drifting off the Australian coast on Dec. 31, 2018.Sunderland was 16 and attempting to become the youngest person to sail around the world alone and unassisted when her yacht capsized and lost its mast in mountainous seas between Africa and Australia on June 10, 2010.

In this Jan. 23, 2010 photo, Abby Sunderland, 16, looks out from her sailboat, Wild Eyes, as she leaves for her world record attempting journey at the Del Rey Yacht Club in Marina del Rey, Calif.

AP Photo/Richard Hartog

She was rescued two days later by a French trawler following a massive search involving Australian, U.S. and French authorities.

Zac Sunderland meets his sister Abby Sunderland on a French fisheries patrol boat Saturday, June 26, 2010, at Saint Denis de la Reunion, in the Reunion island, a French oversea territory in the Indian Ocean.

AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau

The now 25-year-old on Thursday described seeing reports of the boat’s discovery as “very emotional.”

This Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, photo supplied by South Australia Police shows the upturned sloop Wild Eyes that was found drifting off the Australian coast on Dec. 31, 2018.

South Australia Police via AP

Her brother, Zac, successfully sailed around the world at the age of 17 prior to her attempt.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

