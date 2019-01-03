Woodstock police seek suspect after elderly woman’s necklace stolen

Police in Woodstock are looking for a suspect after a woman’s gold necklace stolen — right from her neck.

The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 29 around 1:45 p.m. near the Woodstock Transit Terminal at Dundas Street and York Street, officers said.

READ MORE: Poag’s Jewellers in Strathroy robbed: police

According to police, an elderly female was approached by an unknown female suspect, when she was asked to buy jewelry.

Even though the victim refused, the suspect placed the necklace around the her neck anyway, police said.

When the victim asked her to remove the necklace, she also removed a gold necklace the victim had already been wearing.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating $100K Jewelry theft in Waterton

The stolen necklace is gold with a gold and diamond cross pendant and has a great deal of sentimental value to the victim, officers said.

Police are looking for a south Asian female, around 5′ and 130 lbs, speaking broken English.

She drives an early-model Hyundai Santa De with tinted rear windows that is described as black on top and grey on the bottom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Brockville police investigate bizarre theft of historic bell