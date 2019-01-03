Crime
January 3, 2019 7:26 am
Updated: January 3, 2019 7:34 am

Woodstock police seek suspect after elderly woman’s necklace stolen

By Staff 980 CFPL

Suspect vehicle

Woodstock Police
A A

Police in Woodstock are looking for a suspect after a woman’s gold necklace stolen — right from her neck.

The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 29 around 1:45 p.m. near the Woodstock Transit Terminal at Dundas Street and York Street, officers said.

READ MORE: Poag’s Jewellers in Strathroy robbed: police

According to police, an elderly female was approached by an unknown female suspect, when she was asked to buy jewelry.

Story continues below

Even though the victim refused, the suspect placed the necklace around the her neck anyway, police said.

When the victim asked her to remove the necklace, she also removed a gold necklace the victim had already been wearing.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating $100K Jewelry theft in Waterton

The stolen necklace is gold with a gold and diamond cross pendant and has a great deal of sentimental value to the victim, officers said.

Police are looking for a south Asian female, around 5′ and 130 lbs, speaking broken English.

She drives an early-model Hyundai Santa De with tinted rear windows that is described as black on top and grey on the bottom.

woodstock necklace theft vehicle pic 2

Suspect vehicle

Woodstock Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Brockville police investigate bizarre theft of historic bell

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dundas Street
jewellery
London
London Ontario
necklace stolen
Police
Theft
Woodstock Ontario
Woodstock police
York Street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.