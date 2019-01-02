Unclaimed winning $1M lottery ticket sold last year expires Thursday

One British Columbian has become a millionaire, and they don’t even know it yet — but that life-changing jackpot will soon disappear.

“[The ticket] is still valid until 4:30 Thursday afternoon, so January 3rd, 2019,” said BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) communications officer Evan Kelly.

“You’ve got basically one full day left to get down here and claim one million dollars.”

The 649 jackpot was purchased in Victoria just about a year ago. The lottery corporation isn’t disclosing the exact location until someone comes forward.

According to policy, players have 52 weeks from the date of purchase to claim their winnings, but Kelly said for a prize to go uncollected is almost as rare as being awarded one.

“That said, over the past 10 years here in British Columbia there have been $5.2 million in unclaimed lottery tickets.”

The money goes back into the pot for future games and promotions.

On top of the million dollars still outstanding, BCLC is also waiting to hear from the holder of a winning $39.5 million dollar Lotto Max ticket purchased in South Delta and drawn last week.

Jim Patterson with the Hillside Mall Lotto Centre said it’s a good reminder to make sure all tickets have been validated.

“It’s in the bottom of the purse, or a drawer or something else and sometimes that happens. People forget about it.”

The winner of the million dollar ticket will likely want to forget about it if they don’t come forward in time.

Patterson said, if that’s the case, ignorance is bliss.

“You don’t want to know.”