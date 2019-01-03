Scott Thompson: Who didn’t make 2019

When the clock struck midnight on New Year’s we toasted a new beginning, a fresh start, a time to refocus on what is important to you.

For most of us, the experience is positive and uplifting.

READ MORE: Wanting to improve may be better than any New Year’s resolution, writes Scott Thompson

But not for all.

With times of great joy for some, often comes pain and sadness for others.

We celebrate the birth of the first child of the year but forget the milestone can also be a symbol of loss.

WATCH: Ask an Expert — New Year’s resolutions

It seems every year at this time we suddenly hear of those who have passed as the year has changed.

Are there more deaths at this time of year or is our sensitivity heightened because of the season?

It started with the passing of Mike Taylor from Walk Off The Earth before New Year’s and has continued with Wednesday’s news of the passing of comedian Bob Einstein, a.k.a. Super Dave, and Daryl Dragon of Captain and Tennille fame.

In between those, we lost infamous wrestling announcer Mean Gene Okerlund and Ray Sawyer of Dr. Hook.

On any other week, would we have been as attentive to the news?

At this time Wednesday, we talked about resolutions and moving forward.

However, sometimes, the reality of the present often distracts us from dreaming for the future.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML