Lattes and legal services offered at Toronto cafe

With a piping hot cup of coffee, customers can also receive legal advice at Toronto cafe Lawyers and Lattes.

The cafe is located on Eglinton Avenue West. It opened in October and was founded by lawyers Dale Barrett, Simone Barrett and Tara Steinberg.

“It’s a café… but you can also come in and get legal help,” said Steinberg, adding the cafe is meant to make law more approachable to people.

“We started in more corporate environments and we wanted to law in a different way.”

The cafe isn’t exclusive to customers looking for legal advice, Barrett added. It’s also for people looking for a quick caffeine fix.

“What do people do every day? They go out and get a cup of coffee. And to be able to get some legal services done while having your daily cappuccino, why on Earth not?” she said.

On the tables, laminated menus feature some of the legal services offered onsite and include business incorporation, home purchasing and sale, and others.

Prices for legal services start from $49.

“We offer everything from Wills to incorporation to more complex litigation,” Stienberg said.

“We are trying to cater to the every-man.”

Once a month, lawyers also provide pro bono services. In the future, Stienberg said they plan on host LSAT prep courses.

“We want to offer this to first this community and then to other communities to give them more accessible law and a friendlier experience,” she said.