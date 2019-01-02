Hamilton police investigating, person in custody after train collides with car

Hamilton Police are investigating a collision involving a car and a train.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Cochrane Road, near Lawrence.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody, who suffered minor injuries.

HPS on scene Cochrane s/o Lawrence for car & train collision. Person of interest with minor injuries, in police custody. Cochrane closed at the train tracks, expect delays in the area. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/PsBslZbTlI — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 2, 2019

Cochrane remains closed at the train tracks for the investigation, so motorists should expect delays in the area.

.@HamiltonPolice on scene Cochrane south of Lawrence for car & train collision. Driver initially fled the scene, then called an ambulance for his injuries a short distance away. Male transported to @HamHealthSci trauma center. Cochrane closed at the train tracks. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/flKpaoCe6m — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) January 2, 2019