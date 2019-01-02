Hamilton police investigating, person in custody after train collides with car
A A
Hamilton Police are investigating a collision involving a car and a train.
READ MORE: Attempted dognapping sends Hamilton woman to hospital with serious injuries
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Cochrane Road, near Lawrence.
Police say they have a person of interest in custody, who suffered minor injuries.
READ MORE: 2 workplace accidents at ArcelorMittal Dofasco plants within hours send 2 to hospital
Cochrane remains closed at the train tracks for the investigation, so motorists should expect delays in the area.
WATCH: Langley, B.C. couple killed in train collision identified
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.