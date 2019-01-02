Canada
Hamilton police investigating, person in custody after train collides with car

Hamilton police is investigating a collision between a car and a train.

Hamilton Police are investigating a collision involving a car and a train.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Cochrane Road, near Lawrence.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody, who suffered minor injuries.

Cochrane remains closed at the train tracks for the investigation, so motorists should expect delays in the area.

