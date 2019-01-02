Coming warm front puts an end to ‘Arctic outbreak’ in Manitoba

From extremely cold to extremely mild, Winnipeg and much of the province of Manitoba will experience a very quick temperature swing thanks to a warm front.

New Year’s Eve was another cold one in Winnipeg and around Manitoba. At midnight, temperatures near the airport were -27.7 C and a wind chill value of -38. Temperatures on Jan. 1 were as cold as -28.3 C and only warmed up to -18.3 C. Normal temperatures this time of year are between -23 C and -13 C.

Wednesday afternoon, the front is noticeable across the prairies with temperatures in the afternoon with a 8 C different between Winnipeg and Brandon.

The warm front is visible stretching across the prairies from a low pressure system in Northwest Territories.

This warm front will encourage temperatures to warm up overnight and into Thursday morning. There is also some precipitation expected along this front with the potential for flurries and some freezing rain early Thursday morning in Winnipeg before the sky begins to clear. Northern Manitoba will see amount of around 5 cm in areas like Thompson.

Behind this front, temperatures are expected to stay mild with warm air sticking around southern Manitoba until at least Tuesday.