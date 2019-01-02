Majority of Edmonton property owners will see decrease in value when 2019 assessments arrive

Edmonton property assessment notices are in the mail and according to the city, the majority of people will see a decrease in the value of their residential properties compared to last year.

The 2019 property assessments reflect the City of Edmonton’s estimate of what a property would have sold for in the open market as of July 1, 2018.

READ MORE: Edmonton housing surplus, low prices to last into mid-2019: economist

Overall, the residential market saw a 1.7 per cent decrease in value from July 1, 2017 to July 1, 2018, the city said. A typical single-family detached home in Edmonton is valued at $399,500.

While single-family detached homes saw a smaller decrease, the most significant drop in property value will be seen by condominium owners, the city said in a media release Wednesday morning.

The city outlined the following trends in assessed value by property type:

Single-family detached properties decreased by 0.8 per cent

Duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes decreased by 0.3 per cent

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 4.5 per cent

Apartment buildings decreased by 2.2 per cent

Commercial and industrial properties increased by 0.6 per cent

READ MORE: Tough times continue to weigh on Calgary and Alberta home sellers

Property owners are asked to review their assessments and contact the city via 311 or online if they find any errors. Property owners who don’t receive their assessment by Jan. 11 are also asked to contact the city.