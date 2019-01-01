Edmonton rings in 2019 with New Year’s celebration at Alberta legislature

Thousands of people took in the City of Edmonton’s New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Alberta legislature grounds on Monday night.

The feature attraction of the evening was the pyro-musical fireworks display over the legislature grounds. The company behind this year’s fireworks said the display included some new additions that were recently approved in Canada.

WATCH BELOW: Edmonton New Year’s Eve pyro-musical fireworks display

“It was great. It was awesome. Lots of fresh air and a great show,” one attendee said.

“Very pretty and loud. I like them,” a young girl said.

“It was good. Lots of noise and lights … a little short, but it was good,” said another woman in attendance.

READ MORE: Edmonton gets rid of traditional midnight fireworks on New Year’s Eve

There were also plenty of indoor, family-friendly activities in the Federal Building, including live music, roving performers, games and lantern making.

On the legislature pedways and in the Capital Plaza, there were more performances along with fire pits, bannock making and even ice carving.

“I decided to spend time with my grandson because I’m on the road all the time so today is our day,” said Lousie Filion.

“It’s my chance to come out with the kids and have a little bit of fun,” Asghar Ali said.

READ MORE: City of Edmonton reveals details for New Year’s Eve bash at legislature grounds

The city said it normally expects about 15,000 people to attend the festivities, but fewer people when it is cold. The temperature was about -11 C on Monday evening, with winds of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour.

WATCH BELOW: Global News weather specialist Phil Darlington provides the forecast for Edmonton on New Year’s Eve

It was the second time the city has celebrated New Year’s Eve on the legislature grounds. Celebrations were previously held at Churchill Square, but LRT construction forced the event to be moved.

The plan is to return the New Year’s festivities to Churchill Square next year.