Bollywood actor-writer Kader Khan dies in Canadian hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan has died at the age of 81, according to Indian news organizations.

His son Sarfaraz confirmed the actor’s death to news outlets in India, saying he passed away on New Year’s Eve in Canada but not specifying where.

READ MORE: Celebrities we lost in 2018

“The last rites will be performed here in Canada only. We have our entire family here,” he told PTI.

Sarfaraz also confirmed that Khan had been in the hospital for 16 to 17 weeks prior and had slipped into a coma Monday afternoon.

“We are thankful to everyone for their blessings and prayers,” he said.

Khan was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disease, CNN reported.

READ MORE: Sridevi funeral: Thousands line streets to mourn Bollywood star

The veteran actor had starred in over 300 movies and was known for his comedic roles.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Khan on Twitter Tuesday.

“Kader Khan Ji brightened the screen with his stupendous acting skills and lightened it thanks to his unique sense of humour,” Modi wrote on Twitter. “Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers.”

Kader Khan Ji brightened the screen with his stupendous acting skills and lightened it thanks to his unique sense of humour. He was also a prolific screenwriter, associated with many memorable films. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2019

Kader was born in Kabul, Afghanistan and moved to Mumbai when he was a child, CNN reports. He was known for Hindi movies like Naseeb and Taqdeerwala from the ’80s and ’90s.

The Indian film community paid tribute to Khan on Twitter.

Saddened to learn about the demise of #KaderKhan Saab, had the good fortune of working with him in quite a few films…a fine actor and an even better comedian. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2019

I deeply mourn the sad demise of noted actor #KaderKhan, who has put his own foot-prints on the acting in the Hindi films. pic.twitter.com/QoGtFvXwJ2 — Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar (@DrMungekar) January 1, 2019

T 3041 – KADER KHAN .. actor writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well being and recovery .. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and many not know , taught Mathematics ! pic.twitter.com/yE9SSkcPUF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 28, 2018