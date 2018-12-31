3 injured after New Year’s Eve stabbing at Manchester, U.K. train station

A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing three people at Manchester Victoria train station in Manchester in northwest England on New Year’s Eve.

A woman and a man in their 50s were taken to hospital with knife injuries, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. The woman had injuries to her face and abdomen while the man was injured in his abdomen.

An officer with the British Transport Police also suffered a stab wound and was receiving treatment.

Counter-terrorism authorities are leading the investigation into what police described as a “critical incident.”

The suspect is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said there’s no indication of a wider threat.

“Tonight’s events will have understandably worried people, but I need to stress that the incident is not ongoing, a man is in custody and there is currently no intelligence to suggest that there is a wider threat at this time,” said Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts.

Potts added that Manchester Victoria station, the third busiest railway station in the city, will remain closed for the time being and officers will patrol the area throughout the night.

