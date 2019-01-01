New year, new rules, new fees: Here’s what’s changing in Manitoba in 2019

As many of us look back on 2018, it’s time to start looking at what’s ahead in 2019 — a year that will see some wallet-hitting changes coming in Manitoba.

Carbon tax

It was in October when Premier Brian Pallister and the Manitoba government pulled out of a plan to charge a carbon tax, in response to the federal government “not respecting” the Manitoba plan to charge a flat rate of $25-per-tonne on carbon emissions.

But Ottawa is implementing a tax anyways on Manitoba and other provinces, who failed to comply with the federal government’s plan

As of January 1, the federal carbon pricing plan will be in effect on emitters in the province that use at least 50,000 tonnes of carbon per year.

April 1 is when the $20-per-tonne tax will be charged on gasoline, diesel and natural gas. Manitobans will be paying 4.42 cents more per litre of gas and a household will be paying an additional $232 on average.

Expect to get some of that money back thanks to a rebate the next time you file your taxes as a Manitoba family of four will get back $339 on average.

Cannabis

Legal cannabis was a huge story in 2018, and Manitobans can expect more changes to come in 2019. As of January 1, the province will be charging a six per cent social responsibility fee on all pot retailers. The annual fee is to be paid within six months after the year ends.

Cannabis edibles are expected to be made legal by October 2019.

Rent

Manitoba renters may soon be paying more, as landlords will be able to raise rent by 2.2 per cent in 2019. This is almost a full percentage point more than the 1.3 percent they were allowed to raise rent in 2018.

Car insurance

If you’re a car owner in Manitoba, you should expect your auto insurance to go up by about 1.8 per cent next year.

The Public Utilities Board approved the rate increase, which is set to take effect on March 1.

Manitoba Hydro has also put in a request to the PUB for a 3.5-per-cent rate increase to take effect April 1.

No transit hike

A hike Winnipeggers usually face, but don’t have to worry about in 2019, are increases in transit fares. Because of a $7.9 million surplus recorded by Winnipeg Transit, the city decided to freeze the fees. An adult fare will remain at $2.95.