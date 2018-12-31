Canada
December 31, 2018 2:03 pm

Surrey fire crews battle large house fire

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Fire crews on scene at a house fire near 133A Street and 112 Avenue on New Year's Eve Day.

Janet Brown / CKNW
Surrey firefighters battled a large house fire on the morning of New Year’s Eve Day.

Crews were called to the house near 133A Street and 112 Avenue around 9 a.m.

Flames and black smoke could be seen pouring out of a second-storey balcony.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but neighbours say this is the second time the house has gone up in flames in only a few months.

It appears the house was abandoned at the time of the fire.

An investigation is underway.

Fire crews on scene at a house fire near 133A Street and 112 Avenue on New Year’s Eve. Credit: Tony Clark / Global News

