Surrey fire crews battle large house fire

Surrey firefighters battled a large house fire on the morning of New Year’s Eve Day.

Crews were called to the house near 133A Street and 112 Avenue around 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Surrey house fire being investigated as possible arson

Flames and black smoke could be seen pouring out of a second-storey balcony.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but neighbours say this is the second time the house has gone up in flames in only a few months.

READ MORE: Fire crews put down 2-alarm blaze at empty Surrey home

It appears the house was abandoned at the time of the fire.

An investigation is underway.