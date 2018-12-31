Surrey fire crews battle large house fire

Surrey firefighters battled a large house fire on the morning of New Year’s Eve Day.
Crews were called to the house near 133A Street and 112 Avenue around 9 a.m.
Flames and black smoke could be seen pouring out of a second-storey balcony.
No one was hurt in the blaze, but neighbours say this is the second time the house has gone up in flames in only a few months.
It appears the house was abandoned at the time of the fire.
An investigation is underway.
