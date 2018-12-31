Okanagan rinks head to semifinals at BC Junior Curling Championships

Both Okanagan rinks have earned a spot in the semifinals at the BC Junior Curling Championships going on in Vernon.

The event sees the top eight men’s and women’s U21 teams in the province square off to determine who will be named Team B.C. and compete for the men’s and women’s national titles in January.

After round-robin play at the Vernon Curling Club, both Okanagan teams are headed to the semifinals but face stiff competition.

On the women’s side, Team McGillivray from Vernon will match up with the defending champions from Victoria, Team Reese-Hansen.

That game is set for 10 a.m. on Monday at the Vernon Curling Club.

The winner will match up with Team Daniels from Delta in the final at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

In the men’s competition, Team Colwell, with players from Vernon, Kelowna and Invermere, will face Team Santo from Royal City in the semifinal.

That game is set for 3 p.m. on Monday.

The winner will face a tough opponent in the final on New Year’s Day: Tyler Tardi’s rink from Langley and Victoria.

For the last two years, Tardi’s rink has won the national title at the Canadian Junior Curling Championship.

Tardi is also the reigning world champion junior skip after leading Canada to victory at the 2018 World Junior Curling Championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The men’s junior final is scheduled for 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

All events are being held at the Vernon Curling Club, and the public is welcome to attend.