Two Manitoba ski hills close due to severe windchill

Staying warm became a priority for many Manitoba ski hills Monday, as the weather turned frigid.

To keep skiers and snowboarders safe, both Springhill Winter Sports Park and Stony Mountain Ski Area closed their hills for the day due to severe windchill.

Stony Mountain said they will stay closed New Years Day as well, due to the expected severe windchill. They first shut down Friday due to the cold weather — the first time since the 2018/19 season started that Stony has had to suspend operations due to extreme conditions.

If you’re still eager to hit the slopes, Asessippi Ski Area remains open, although they delayed opening until 11 a.m.

“We monitor the weather and warnings very closely and would not run the lifts without being certain of customer safety,” the Asessippi Ski Hill wrote in a statement to Global News.

They also reminded skiers and snowboarders, that their ski patrol will be out and ready to assist should any problems arise.

