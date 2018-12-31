Bald eagle goes rogue at college football game, lands on fans

A bald eagle had its own game plan when the bird decided to go rogue during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before the Cotton Bowl match on Saturday, landing on several fans.

Clark the bald eagle was brought out before the tilt between Notre Dame and Clemson and was supposed to soar above the crowd at AT&T Stadium in Texas during the playing of the U.S. national anthem. However, Clark had other plans.

The large bird of prey went rogue and landed on a couple of Notre Dame fans instead of flying back to its handler.

“I was scared crapless,” Albert Armas told Sports Illustrated after Clark had landed on him.“My family members have already been texting me, ‘You’re famous!’”

Clark took off and flew a couple of sections over, where it landed on another fan.

“I’m a Philadelphia Eagles fan,” Tuyen Nguyen told the sports magazine. “When I saw the bird land [on Armas], I thought the bird had to be very tired so I put my hand out to see what happens. And it landed on me. It was very interesting. I was very excited. It was amazing. I couldn’t even believe it.”

After landing on Nguyen, one of Clark’s handlers managed to get up to the section where the bird had landed and secured the beast before he could do another fly-around of the stadium.

Here’s a look at some of the social media reaction:

Clark, you had one job. 🤦‍♂️ (but we still love you 🦅) pic.twitter.com/wcZkLIDegk — Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) December 29, 2018

The bald eagle flying around during the National Anthem landed on a @NDFootball fan 👀#CottonBowl #CFBPlayoff #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/brgOUaCwCV — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) December 29, 2018

The Cotton Bowl MVP has already been decided before kickoff: the bald eagle who ended his pregame flyover by landing on several Notre Dame fans. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 29, 2018

NOTRE DAME BY ONE MILLION!!!! GO IRISH !!! #GOIrish pic.twitter.com/aafwKSVorh — Boba Bettis (@CBusIrish) December 29, 2018