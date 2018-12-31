Extreme cold warning blankets most of Saskatchewan

Most of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning heading into the new year.

Environment Canada said a period of very cold wind chills is expected as an arctic air mass will bring near -30 C temperatures to southern regions Monday morning.

The bitterly cold temperatures, combined with a northerly wind, will give extreme wind chills near -40 C.

The extreme wind chills are expected to abate somewhat during the day, but extreme wind chills are expected to return Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

In northern regions, extreme wind chill values of between -45 C and -50 C are forecast. Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant. Anyone working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.

A warm front coming in from Alberta will bring milder temperatures into the province on Tuesday.

