Wet, mild New Year’s Eve forecast for London

The last day of 2018 is gearing up to be a wet one in the Forest City.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and the surrounding areas, calling for a significant amount of rainfall.

According to the weather agency, rain will move into southwestern Ontario on Monday morning and spread eastward to reach the Golden Horseshoe in the afternoon.

The rain may fall heavily at times, with amounts reaching up to 25 millimetres, Environment Canada said.

The rain should taper off to scattered showers in the southwest Monday evening and after midnight in the Golden Horseshoe.

The agency warns of localized ponding of water in areas with poor drainage.

Also covered in the statement are Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and eastern and western Middlesex County.

The temperature is forecast to rise to 8 C Monday evening before dropping to -2 C on New Year’s Day.