Regina police and SGI want you to get home safe on New Year’s Eve

With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, Regina police and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) are reminding people to plan a safe ride home.

“It’s a priority for us to keep the public safe,” said Insp. Cory Lindskog with the Regina Police Service. “Plan that safe ride home and be responsible.”

Drivers are also reminded of the new rules when it comes to impaired driving enforcement. As of Dec. 18, police can demand a roadside breath sample during any lawful stop without reasonable suspicion.

“We’re hoping we will have a lot of zeros out there,” Lindskog said. “It’s not a huge imposition on people if you haven’t been drinking; it really shouldn’t cause you any issue at all.”

It’s something MADD Canada has been advocating for, saying it expects to see a 20 per cent drop in the number of impaired drivers on the road next year.

“That actually results in 200 lives saved and 12,000 injuries on our roads prevented in Canada,” said MADD Canada Saskatchewan regional manager Michelle Okere. “There’s extensive research that proves that it’s effective and we’re very glad that the federal government came through on this.”

While drivers can expect check stops on New Year’s Eve, there are a number of options aimed at reducing impaired driving, including Operation Red Nose.

“There’s a team of three that will get dispatched and come and pick up the client’s vehicle and they will drive the client’s vehicle, and if they have any, passengers home as well,” said Operation Red Nose co-chair Jason Moser.

However, it is expected to be busy, so the best advice is to call an hour ahead.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something to do Monday night, Operation Red Nose is still looking for volunteers.

Local taxi companies are also an option and Regina Transit and SGI have teamed up to offer free transit from 7 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. Paratransit is included, but must be booked in advance.

“We want 2019 to be the year that no one even thinks about driving impaired, the penalties are tough,” said SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy. “The enforcement is strong and the consequences, they’re just not worth it.”

There were 39 impaired driving-related deaths in 2017, a 32 per cent decrease from the previous year. Still, impaired driving continues to be the number one cause of deaths on Saskatchewan roads, something SGI says is 100 per cent preventable.

“Whenever you are doing anything that might impair you, whether it’s alcohol or marijuana or anything else, plan a safe ride before you do that and only drive sober,” McMurchy said.