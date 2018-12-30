Defibrillator stolen from Mississauga’s City Centre bus terminal, police say

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Peel Regional Police are investigating after a life-saving medical device was stolen from a bus terminal.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at the City Centre Transit Terminal in Mississauga.

Police say a male suspect approached the ticket booth and reported that someone in the parking lot was in cardiac arrest.

READ MORE: Arena worker saves man’s life using defibrillator

Police say the man then removed the automated external defibrillator, or AED, from its cabinet and fled the scene.

He’s described as a white man, 25 years old, with a thin build, unshaven, and wearing a white beanie with red writing, a blue backpack, white shoes and a grey coat.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Police Release Picture of an AED Theft Suspect – https://t.co/sW8juJ9VPx pic.twitter.com/5CFK6z6Goe — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 29, 2018