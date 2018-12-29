Winnipeg gym takes New Year’s fitness resolutions ‘one step at a time’

The New Year always begins the same way — with fireworks and a resolution.

Attendees at the Brickhouse Gym in Osborne Village are back to their regular routines after the holiday break.

“I want to get that consistency going and to enjoy being active again after sitting around and eating to much,” said a regular member at the gym, who declined to be named.

Most of them have already thought of their 2019 New Year’s resolutions.

“I actually want to make it to the gym five times a week,” another gymgoer said. “That’s my New Year’s goal.”

Paul Taylor owns the Brickhouse gym, and he can’t help but notice something different each time January 1st rolls around.

“Sometimes there’s a sense of desperation, because everyone’s been eating and celebrating and spending more time socializing, eating treats, holiday dinners and less time in the gym,” he said.

Taylor suggests starting small with your New Year’s resolutions, even if they don’t involve a trip to the gym.

“Your fitness journey is taking one step at a time, and you don’t need to feel like it’s a race,” Taylor said. “It’s a marathon and you can start by walking, and eventually running then sprinting.”

According to a survey done one year ago, 54 per cent of Canadians focused their resolutions on improving their physical well-being.

