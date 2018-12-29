Canada
December 29, 2018 3:49 pm

Plastic outhouse fire in Kelowna deemed suspicious

By Online Journalist  Global News

The snow-covered remnants of a plastic outhouse fire that occurred in a Kelowna alley on Saturday morning.

Kelowna firefighters attended an odd call on Saturday morning: A plastic outhouse ablaze in the Pandosy district.

The Kelowna Fire Department said a 911 call came in at approximately 5:28 a.m., of a plastic construction outhouse on fire, in an alley, along the 700 block of Wardlaw Avenue.

Upon arrival, the first responding crew reported that the fire had been partially extinguished – a snowplow driver who spotted the blaze dumped snow on it. Fire crews extinguished the blaze completely, then assisted RCMP in determining the fire’s cause.

The fire dept., which responded with four engines and 14 personnel, said there were people witnessed in the alley before the fire. The incident is said to be suspicious in nature and is under investigation.

