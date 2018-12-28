5 things to do this weekend for Friday, December 28, 2018

5 Things To Do

December 28, 2018 6:58 pm

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.

1 – Family First Night
December 31 5:30PM – 8:30PM
Mt Seymour, North Vancouver
Mtseymour.ca

2 – Whistler Presents: New Year’s Eve Celebrations
December 31 Noon to Midnight
Whistler Village
Whistler.com

3 – First Day Camp Fire
January 1 12PM- 2:30PM
Pacific Spirit Regional Park
Metrovancouver.org

4 – Polar Bear Swim
January 1 2:30PM
English Bay, Vancouver
Vancouver.ca

5 – Winter Wonderland Skate
On Going until January 6
Minoru Arenas, Richmond
Richmond.ca

