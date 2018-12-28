5 things to do this weekend for Friday, December 28, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.

1 – Family First Night

December 31 5:30PM – 8:30PM

Mt Seymour, North Vancouver

Mtseymour.ca

2 – Whistler Presents: New Year’s Eve Celebrations

December 31 Noon to Midnight

Whistler Village

Whistler.com

3 – First Day Camp Fire

January 1 12PM- 2:30PM

Pacific Spirit Regional Park

Metrovancouver.org

4 – Polar Bear Swim

January 1 2:30PM

English Bay, Vancouver

Vancouver.ca

5 – Winter Wonderland Skate

On Going until January 6

Minoru Arenas, Richmond

Richmond.ca