5 things to do this weekend for Friday, December 28, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
1 – Family First Night
December 31 5:30PM – 8:30PM
Mt Seymour, North Vancouver
Mtseymour.ca
2 – Whistler Presents: New Year’s Eve Celebrations
December 31 Noon to Midnight
Whistler Village
Whistler.com
3 – First Day Camp Fire
January 1 12PM- 2:30PM
Pacific Spirit Regional Park
Metrovancouver.org
4 – Polar Bear Swim
January 1 2:30PM
English Bay, Vancouver
Vancouver.ca
5 – Winter Wonderland Skate
On Going until January 6
Minoru Arenas, Richmond
Richmond.ca
