Armed robbery in Hamilton leads to police chase

Hamilton police are searching for a suspect, after an armed robbery led to a high-speed pursuit.

READ MORE: Man arrested after stabbing in downtown Hamilton

Police say the robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Greensville Grocery on Brock Road, where an unknown amount of cash was taken.

Police began pursuing a Chevrolet Trailbazer believed to be involved in the robbery, which reached speeds of over 150 km/h on Highway 403 westbound in the area of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

The chase continued southbound on Upper Wentworth St., but was called off in the Stone Church Road area after the vehicle mounted a curb and drove down the sidewalk to evade police.

At the same time, two other vehicles were involved in a minor collision, but no one was injured.

The suspect vehicle also struck a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and was later located abandoned in the east end of Hamilton.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release top-10 list of non-emergency calls to 911

Police say the suspect remains at large.