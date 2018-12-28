Saskatoon weather outlook: snow and cold for final few days of 2018

A big cool-down to end December with wind chills approaching -30, then temperatures improve after New Year’s Eve.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

A snowy Friday in Saskatoon and the flurries will likely continue to stick around all day. Temperatures will also stay quite cold with wind chill values hovering around the -20-degree mark.

Friday Night

Light flurries will hold on tonight as well. It won’t cool off much more than what Saskatoon experienced today – temperatures overnight will dip to -14 degrees, feeling more like -20 with the winds. Snow accumulations are about 2 cm.

Saturday

Snowy conditions to kick off the weekend. Winds on Saturday morning will make it will feel like -15 degrees. Saskatoon will improve to a high of -6 degrees, feeling like -13. Another centimetre or two of snow is expected.

Sunday

Flurries will likely hang on into Sunday as well with winds blowing NNE at 15 to 30 km/h. Temperatures will reach -11 with a low of -27 degrees expected.

Monday

A bitter cold New Year’s Eve expected in Saskatoon. Sunny skies and a daytime high of -24 degrees, cooling to -27 overnight.

