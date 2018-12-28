Weather
December 28, 2018 1:45 pm
Updated: December 28, 2018 1:52 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: snow and cold for final few days of 2018

WATCH ABOVE: A snowy Friday in Saskatoon and the flurries will likely continue to stick around all day.

A big cool-down to end December with wind chills approaching -30, then temperatures improve after New Year’s Eve.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

A snowy Friday in Saskatoon and the flurries will likely continue to stick around all day. Temperatures will also stay quite cold with wind chill values hovering around the -20-degree mark.

A look at conditions in Saskatoon over the noon hour.

Skycam

Friday Night

Light flurries will hold on tonight as well. It won’t cool off much more than what Saskatoon experienced today – temperatures overnight will dip to -14 degrees, feeling more like -20 with the winds. Snow accumulations are about 2 cm.

Saturday

Snowy conditions to kick off the weekend. Winds on Saturday morning will make it will feel like -15 degrees. Saskatoon will improve to a high of -6 degrees, feeling like -13. Another centimetre or two of snow is expected.

Saturday morning wind chills across the province.

SkyTracker Weather

Sunday

Flurries will likely hang on into Sunday as well with winds blowing NNE at 15 to 30 km/h. Temperatures will reach -11 with a low of -27 degrees expected.

By early Sunday, Saskatoon could see up to 8 cm of snow.

SkyTracker Weather

Monday

A bitter cold New Year’s Eve expected in Saskatoon. Sunny skies and a daytime high of -24 degrees, cooling to -27 overnight.

The Dec. 28 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Dale Apesis in Patuanak, Sask.

The Dec. 28 Your Saskatchewan photo of the Churchill River was taken by Dale Apesis.

Dale Apesis / Viewer Submitted

Global News