Durex recalls condoms in Canada, saying they failed shelf-life tests

Durex is recalling some types of condoms in Canada after they failed its shelf-life test.

The brand’s parent company, RB Health (Canada) Inc., issued the recall explaining that certain batches of the Durex Real Feel Extra Lubricated 10ct condoms and Durex Real Feel 20ct condoms did not pass the test.

Health Canada reported in its own alert that “DUREX RealFeel® 20 ct condoms distributed in Canada is not expected to meet the registered burst pressure specification at end of shelf-life.”

The company has issued a nationwide recall for batches with the following product number and information:

1000443254 (Durex Real Feel® Extra Lubricated 10ct condoms (UPC 0 67981 98715 7)

1000356816: (Durex Real Feel® 20ct condoms (UPC 0 67981 97177 4)

The batch number can be found on the bottom of the packaging and the foil wrapping of individual condoms.

The recall does not apply to other types of condoms sold by Durex.

The company explained on its website that consumers who used these products should not have safety concerns.

“There is no safety concern for consumers and only specific batches are affected,” it said.

It later added: “There is no reason to be worried. These Durex non-latex Real Feel condoms are deemed safe when used as directed.”

Canadians who have some of the recalled products can return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund, even if the box has been opened.

Those with any concerns or unanswered questions can contact the company directly at 1-800-320-9738.