Vancouver Police looking for missing elderly woman

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing elderly woman with dementia, who requires daily medication for diabetes.

Rose-Marie Burchill was last seen getting off a transit bus in the area of East Broadway and Fraser Street just before 7:00 Thursday evening.

Rose-Marie is white, 79-years-old, 5’3” tall, with a slim build, and brown short hair. She was last seen wearing a long brown jacket, brown pants, and a large dark brown purse.

If you see Rose-Marie Burchill, please call 9-1-1 immediately and remain with her until help arrives.