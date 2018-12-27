Crime
December 27, 2018 9:58 pm

Police in Ontario charge 59-year-old man with historical sex offences

By Staff The Canadian Press

Richard Rose of Port Colborne, Ont., was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with four counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

York Regional Police in Ontario have charged a 59-year-old man with historical sex offences allegedly involving two children.

Police say Richard Rose of Port Colborne, Ont., was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with four counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

He’s due to appear in court on Jan. 18.

Police say the investigation began earlier this month when an adult came forward about an alleged incident that occurred when he was a young child.

Officers from York region, just north of Toronto, subsequently took over the investigation of additional incidents that allegedly occurred in Port Colborne in 2017 and had been reported to Niagara police.

Police say the accused “had access to children in multiple areas of his life.”

They say from 1991 to 2015 he lived in Markham, Ont., where he worked as a pastor and managed a hockey team.

In a news release, police say a daycare operated out of his family home.

Police say the accused also has ties to Nova Scotia, Montreal and Rimbey, Alta., southwest of Edmonton.

Investigators said they have released an image of the accused in an effort to ensure there are no other alleged victims.

