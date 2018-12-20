Toronto pastor arrested, charged with sexual assault of teen girl: police

Toronto police have arrested and charged a pastor with sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in three separate alleged incidents.

Daniel George, 51, from Shelburne, Ont., was arrested on Dec. 9 for sexual assault, sexual exploitation and failure to comply with recognizance.

Investigators said the incidents occurred between Oct. 5 and Nov. 22, 2018. He’s set to appear in court next week.

Police said he is a pastor at the School of Wisdom Outreach Temple, which is located at Jane Street and Haney Avenue, just east of the Stockyards.

Officers said George is known to frequent the areas of Brampton, Toronto, Shelburne, and Montreal.

Investigators said they believe there may be other victims, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.